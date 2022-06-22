CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new effort is underway in West Virginia to raise Medicaid’s reimbursement rates for ambulances.

Gov. Jim Justice announced during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing that he would direct the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services to submit a State Plan Amendment to seek approval to raise Medicaid ground ambulance medical transportation services to 100% of the Medicare geographic prevailing fee, meaning that more of the additional charge for an ambulance to a rural area would be covered.

The DHHR said the change will provide approximately 208 ambulance providers with a 10% increase in their reimbursement rates and an estimated additional $11.8 million per fiscal year.

In a press release Wednesday, the Bureau for Medical Services said it anticipates that the rate increase will be effective starting July 1.

The West Virginia EMS Coalition sent a press release with a statement about the decision, saying: