Effort to register high school voters is a ‘tremendous success’

During the 2018-2019 school year, nearly 100 high schools participated in the Jennings Randolph Award program. Named after the late U.S. Senator who sponsored the U.S. Constitution amendment that reduced the voting age from 21 to 18, the program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote.

Here are the top 10 counties who registered the most 18-19 year old voters between July 2018 and June 2019, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State:

Rank County Number of Voters 1 Kanawha 1614 2 Berkeley 1241 3 Wood 817 4 Jefferson 727 5 Monongalia 715 6 Cabell 711 7 Raleigh 710 8 Putnam 596 9 Harrison 538 10 Fayette 514

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office said a total of 15,673 eligible students registered to vote during the 2018-2019 school year. Mac Warner, West Virginia’s Secretary of State, attributes the success of the program to his field team, county clerks, high school teachers, and groups like Inspire-WV.

Secretary Warner released a list of students who were recognized as “Honorary Secretary of State” because of their involvement in the program. Students from Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Raleigh, Roane, and Wetzel county were recognized.

This level of registration in our high schools is an incredible accomplishment in such a short period of time. If we encourage young people to register early, hopefully, they will remain active and engaged in the election process.” Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State



According to the Secretary of State’s office, the program is part of Warner’s effort to provide secure, fair, and free elections. The office said it is imperative for them to “identify eligible citizens who were not yet registered and encourage them to get registered to vote.”