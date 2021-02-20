eGames tournament coming to Raleigh County

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — It is a sign of the times. eGames are coming to Raleigh County thanks to the Parks and Recreation department.

In an announcement, the executive director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Molly Williams, stated they will be hosting tournaments starting on Feb. 23, 2021. The events will provide opportunities for video gamers to play together.

The first games will be on Nintendo Switch and will feature Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Williams said they hope to branch out to other eSports, gaming systems and cross platform play.

To begin, there will be no charge to play and tournament codes are free. When they get the bugs worked out, Williams added, there will be a small fee to play and prizes will be offered.

The first event will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Sign-ups begin on Sunday, Feb. 21 and will be open through Tuesday at 3 p.m.

To find out more about eGames check out Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s Facebook Page or their website under the activities tab.