CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiary companies of FirstEnergy Corp, have filed requests with the West Virginia Public Service Commission (WVPSC) that could potentially raise rates for West Virginians.

According to a release from FirstEnergy Corp, both Mon Power and Potomac Edison have requested reviews of their base electric rates.

If approved, Mon Power said that the average customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours would see a 15% overall rate increase—or $18.07 per month. The filings are currently under review by the WVPSC, who is not expected to approve or authorize them until March 2024 according to the release.

The proposed adjustment currently stands at $207 million and “supports investments that strengthen the energy grid, funds reliability programs targeting rural communities and establishes a team to support low-income customers.”

Mon Power also said that the filing stems from the recovery of costs associated with storm repairs, depreciation changes for West Virginia plants and higher operation and maintenance costs associated with inflation.