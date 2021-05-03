Eligible West Virginians can now register for medical cannabis cards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) has announced that eligible West Virginians with serious medical conditions can register for a medical cannabis patient card online.

A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is also available on the website. Though the registered physician will certify that the patient is eligible, the patient must apply for a patient identification card on the website.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Physicians interested in obtaining authorization to certify medical cannabis patients must complete an approved 4-hour course along with the registration application, which can be found at www.medcanwv.org.

“There are many West Virginians who are experiencing chronic pain due to a serious medical condition,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health. “Registering for a medical cannabis card through the web portal will ensure these patients will have access to medical cannabis at the time products are available, which is anticipated by fall 2021.”

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.