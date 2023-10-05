ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This year, West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest was selected to provide the Capitol Christmas Tree, and the Elkins Sewing Center has been getting into the Christmas spirit since last May when it was asked to create a skirt for the tree.

Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capital for the holiday season. This year, the Elkins Sewing Center was asked to make the 15-foot tree skirt for the Monongahela National Forest tree that will bring a touch of West Virginia pride to the U.S. Capitol.

Sue Pifer, Owner of Elkins Sewing Center, said that the workers are honored to make something that represents their state. “We feel very honored to be able to create something that represents the local area, Randolph County, the state of West Virginia and the Monongahela National Forest.”

Project Manager, Kathryn Prentice said that without her team by her side, she might not have been able to complete the project.

“Our team worked so well together. So, I would be like, ‘okay, I can’t put the next thing on until you put that gold trim on,’ and somebody would be like, ‘I’ll do it.’ So, we had a lot of help. Everyone was very involved, very invested and we found that local people are very invested because it was made here, and it was all done here by local people. So, people are just very proud to be a part of this,” said Prentice.

The tree skirt is made of dark green velvet fabric, as a nod to the Mountain State Forest Festival, and the West Virginia tartan. Quilt blocks that represent the West Virginia Star, a tree block designed especially for the tree skirt and stitched photographs provided by the Monongahela National Forest, decorate the skirt.

Before sending the tree to the U.S. Capitol, it will be taking a tour of West Virginia. The first stop in the tour will be at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center on Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.