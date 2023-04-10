WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Morgantown native and Emmy nominated TV host Emily Calandrelli and a team of West Virginians are in Washington, D.C. for the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Calandrelli, an MIT engineer who became famous for hosting the Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” announced that she was participating in the event on her Instagram on Friday. The event will include Calandrelli conducting a series of education science experiments to crowds of more than 30,000 people. She also got to enjoy Easter brunch at the White House.

FILE – Emily Calandrelli, February 2021

“I’m SO excited to share that I have been invited to present at this year’s Easter Egg Roll at the White House!,” said Calandrelli in a Friday Facebook post.

Fellow West Virginia native Jennifer Garner commented on Calandrelli’s Monday morning post from the White House, saying, “I love to see a Mountaineer at the White House!! 💙💛”

This year’s Easter Egg Roll focuses on “EGGucation,” and Calandrelli will be conducting experiments on the White House lawn all day on Monday—from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.—with “the finale” scheduled for 6 p.m.

The science experiments will be in addition to the annual Egg Roll, which has taken place at the White House since 1878. Tickets were distributed to the public through a public lottery.