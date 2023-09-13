WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Looking for some different family fun this Halloween? Several West Virginia State Parks are offering haunted attractions this October.

Kid-friendly haunted houses, costume contests, movies and even a train ride are some of the activities your family can enjoy this fall season at area parks.

Some of the participating parks include Blackwater Falls State Park, Canaan Valley Resort State Park, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and North Bend State Park.

October 21 – Mystery, Mayhem and Murder in West Virginia – Ghost Stories

October 21-22 – Terror on the Tygart: Haunted Hayride

October 22 – 20th Annual Halloween Party & Kid-Friendly Haunted House

October 28 – Nightmare on the Mountain Haunted House

October 29 – Cass Halloween Train

October 29 – Halloween Party

Visit West Virginia State Parks website for more information.