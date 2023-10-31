CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Those not offered health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or another source are able to start enrolling in ACA Marketplace Plans on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The enrollment period will run through Monday, Jan. 15.

WV Navigator offers help for those who need it while enrolling, and Program Director Jeremy Smith said in a press release Tuesday that its services help people find legitimate plans.

“We advise people to look at the new plans and prices released this year,” Smith said. “Getting help with enrollment or renewal is essential, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage. Unfortunately, there are a lot of plans online masquerading as legitimate Marketplace plans, so if you aren’t careful, you could end up spending too much for a plan that doesn’t cover much.”

West Virginians for Affordable Health Care said in the release all Marketplace plans cover pre-existing conditions, in-network preventative health services, prescription drugs, emergency services, hospitalization, laboratory services and mental health and addiction treatment.

To enroll, go online. West Virginia residents can contact WV Navigator at 1-844-WV-CARES (1-844-982-2737) or online to get help enrolling.