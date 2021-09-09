Environmental groups file suit over Mount Storm Power Station water discharges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week, the Sierra Club and Potomac Riverkeeper Network, in accordance with the Clean Water Act, filed suit against VEPCO, a subsidiary of Dominion alleging the company violated and continues to violate “an effluent standard or limitation” and continuing to violate its temperature discharge limits at its Mount Storm Power Station, in Grant County.

Dominion’s water discharge activities at the site are regulated under WV/NPDES Permit No. WV0005525, the suit says.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) stated in a February 2020 administrative order that the thermal exceedances harm the downstream fishery, according to a news release. WVDEP also stated that it “believes that drastic changes in flow over the spillway are detrimental and counterproductive to obtaining a sustained BIP (balanced, indigenous population) in the Stony River.”

Upper Potomac Riverkeeper Brent Walls released the following statement: