EQT Foundation announced COVID-19 response grants

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This week the EQT Foundation has announced COVID-19 response grants to be used to support West Virginia citizens and nonprofits in the community.

A release from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia (YCF) stated that the EQT Foundation is donating $160,000 to West Virginia communities with grants to the Mountaineer Food Bank and relief funds at the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates and YCF.

On announcing the grants EQT Foundation President Ellen Rossi said, “The EQT Foundation is pleased to alleviate the burdens of this pandemic on West Virginia’s citizens and nonprofits. Our commitment is to support the food bank and relief funds serving the communities of the state that we are working in.” She added, “Our partnership with the community foundations and Mountaineer Food Bank helps us deploy rapid response funds to numerous organizations serving those in need within the communities we serve in West Virginia.”

The release stated that each community foundation awarded support has activated emergency relief and response funds for their regions. The community foundations will distribute funds with their fast track grant request processes and 100% of the funds will go directly to the nonprofits and citizens in need, according to the release.

“The EQT Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Emergency Impact Fund at YCF. The gift will support nonprofits providing basic human needs across the five counties served by YCF. We are grateful to have partners like the EQT Foundation and applaud their generosity during this crisis,” said YCF’s President Patty Showers Ryan.

The release stated that other companies are able to support the relief funds. Further details on each recognized credible relief fund in the state can be found on Philanthropy West Virginia’s website.

The Mountaineer Food Bank, which provides food and household items to more than 450 feeding programs in 48 West Virginia counties, has seen a dramatic increase in need, the release stated. The demand for household needs is growing rapidly int he midst of the crisis from food pantries, to mobile food deliveries to backpack programs, according to the release. The release stated that EQT Foundation’s grant will also be used for the food bank’s increased service needs due to COVID-19.

The release explained that donations from the EQT Foundation provide critical funds for numerous nonprofits across the state that are serving many West Virginians who are hurting. The need for support has increased significantly as many nonprofit fundraisers and events have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“EQT Foundation is humbled to help out those who are doing life-saving work,” Rossi said.