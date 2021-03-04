Ex-West Virginia councilman charged in Capitol riot



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Eric Barber appeared Wednesday in court in southern West Virginia after charges were filed of entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct and theft. The criminal complaint alleged Barber entered the Capitol wearing a “green combat style helmet and a green military style field jacket.”

A judge ordered him released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is set in Washington, D.C., for March 10. Barber was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 2016. He lost his reelection bid in November