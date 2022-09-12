CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – $150 million in supplemental funding will help the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to pave an additional 833 miles of road, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

Because core maintenance—filling potholes, clearing ditches and making sure existing roads are smooth, clean and dry—has gone so well, according to West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, many state roads are ready to be repaved now, instead of later, which would prevent them from having to be patched again in the spring.

“The need for this paving right now is great,” said Wristen “Our core maintenance plan has outperformed our budget for paving. These roads are ready to go.”

According to Gov. Justice’s release, Wriston implemented an “aggressive, statewide, systematic approach” to catch up on years of underinvestment in West Virginia’s roads.

(Courtesy: WVDOT)

The WVDOH project list includes projects on secondary roads in every county and some major state and U.S. routes. The following roads in north central West Virginia are on the list of 2023 revenue surplus programs: