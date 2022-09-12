CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – $150 million in supplemental funding will help the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to pave an additional 833 miles of road, according to a release from Gov. Justice.
Because core maintenance—filling potholes, clearing ditches and making sure existing roads are smooth, clean and dry—has gone so well, according to West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, many state roads are ready to be repaved now, instead of later, which would prevent them from having to be patched again in the spring.
“The need for this paving right now is great,” said Wristen “Our core maintenance plan has outperformed our budget for paving. These roads are ready to go.”
According to Gov. Justice’s release, Wriston implemented an “aggressive, statewide, systematic approach” to catch up on years of underinvestment in West Virginia’s roads.
The WVDOH project list includes projects on secondary roads in every county and some major state and U.S. routes. The following roads in north central West Virginia are on the list of 2023 revenue surplus programs:
Harrison County – $3,815,000
- CO 20/3 – Little Elk Rd.
- CO 50/40 – Part of CO 50/39
- CO 19/7 – Lower Lamberts Run
- CO 46 – Romines Mill Rd.
- US 19 – Shinnston Pike
- WV 76 – Veterans Highway
- CO 4 – Big Elk Rd.
- CO 22 – Rock Camp Rd.
- CO 22/1 – Flag Run Rd.
- CO 50/9 – Old Davisson Run Rd.
- CO 19/11 – Old Davisson Run Rd.
- CO 31 – Jarvisville Rd.
- CO 21/3 – Benedum Run Rd.
- CO 21/5 – Normandy Estates
- CO 21/6 – Prosperity Dr.
- CO 21/2 – Church St.
- Co 21/4 – Smithville Ave. Loop
- HA 901/63 – Nicholas Ave.
- CO 18 – Lumberport Rd.
Ritchie County – $2,200,000
- CR 17 – Racy/Cantwell
- WV 74 – Auburn/Berea
- CR 1 – Bonds Creek/Big Knot
Doddridge County – $927,500
- CO 58 – Indian Fork Rd.
- CO 28 – Nutters Run Rd.
- CO 54 – Porto Rico Rd.
- CO 14 – Canton Rd.
Barbour County – $2,000,000
- US 250 – Belington-Philippi Rd.
- CO 44 – Bills Creek Rd.
- CO 250/9 – Ice Rd.
- CO 23 – Hangers Run, Denger Rd., Foxmore Rd.
- CO 48 – Stringtown Rd.
Gilmer County – $1,345,000
- CO 13 – Sand Fork Rd.
- CO 17 – Cedar Creek Rd.
- CO 42 – Cedar Creek Rd.
- CO 42/4 – Flower Rd.
- CO 50 – Level Rd.
- CO 7 – Tanner Creek Rd.
Upshur County – $1,990,000
- CO 151 – Old US 33
- CO 16/2 – Phillips Dairy Rd.
Webster County – $1,770,000
- WV 20 – Webster Springs-Diana Rd.
- WV 15 – Guardian-Diana Rd.
- WV 20 – Diana-Hacker Valley Rd.
Tucker County – $1,460,000
- CO 45/3 – Back Hollow Rd.
- CO 25 – Sugarlands Rd.
- CO 1 – Limestone Rd.
- CO 5 – Location Rd.
Marion County – $2,025,000
- CO 20/4 – Lincoln Heights
- CO 20 – Athas Run
- CO 250/19 – Hampton Rd.
- CO 250/27 – Apple Valley Rd.
- US 250 – Husky Highway
- CO 24 – Blue Herron Rd.
- WV 218 – Main St.
- CO 54 – Mill Fall Rd.
- Co 44/6 – Harter Hill Rd.
- CO 48/7 – Dawson Hollow
Monongalia County – $4,020,000
- WV 218 – Daybrook Rd.
- WV 7 – Earl Core Rd.
- CO 75 – Tyrone Rd.
- CO 77/1 – Bloody Run Rd.
- CO 76 – 4 H-Camp Rd.
- CO 14 – Cliff Rd.
- CO 1 – Wood Kimble Rd.
- CO 77/2 – Staritt Hill Rd.
Preston County – $3,220,000
- CO 5 – Hazleton Rd.
- Co 78 – Green Valley Rd.
- CO 17 – Wollen Mill Rd.
- CO 50/2 – Marquess Israel Rd.
- CO 26/64 – Kingwood-Snyder Crossing
- CO 26/26 – Irona Snyder Rd.
- CO 26/27 – John Savage Rd.
- CO 2 – Laurel Run Rd.
- CO 108 – Brookside/Maryland
- CO 22 – Coal Lick Rd.
Taylor County – $1,035,000
- CO 52 – Glade Run Rd.
- CO 11 – Wendle Rd.
- CO 18 – Upper Valley Falls Rd.
- CO 48 – Haslipe Rd.
- CO 13/14 – Rosemont School Rd.
Lewis County – $1,875,000
- CO 30 – Skin Creek Rd.
- US 33 – East Third St.
- US 19 – North Main Ave.
- CO 6 – Fink Creek Rd.
- CO 46 – Abrams Run Rd.
Randolph County – $2,784,000
- CO 219/86 – Old US 219, Kerens Hill
- CO 23 – Ward Rd.
- CO 32/4 – Snyder Rd.
- CO 37/8 – Rich Mtn. Phase 2
- CO 56 – Huttonsville Cemetery
- CO 46 – Upshur Co. line – Helvetia
- CO 33/8 – Old US 33
- CO 37/3 – McGee Run Rd.
- CO 38/2 – Pritt Lane
- CO 38/3 – Old Trail
- CO 38/5 – Dailey Valley Bend Homestead
- CO 39/1 – Shaffers Run
- CO 12 – Sully Road
- CO 1/2 – Wilmoth Run
- CO 21/5 – Flood control
- CO 17 – Kingsville Rd.
- CO 53 – Coalton Rd.