CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Animals can die from hypothermia if not taken care of properly; according to the Ritchie County Humane Society, it received its first call of a cat with hyperthermia earlier this week, and sadly, it did not survive. It does happen.

The StormTracker 12 Forecast is calling for extreme cold on Friday and Saturday with temperatures expected to dip near zero and wind chills well below zero degrees. While animals can enjoy the cold longer than humans, they should not be left outside in the extreme cold without shelter because just like humans, dogs can get frostbite and hypothermia.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, pets, even long-haired breeds like huskies, should not be left outside in below-freezing temperatures for long periods of time. If you do have to leave your pet outside, make sure they have an insulated box or house and check their water every few hours to make sure it isn’t frozen.

While your pet is outside, check their paws often to make sure there aren’t showing signs of frostbite. And if you take your pet in the car, just like you wouldn’t leave them in a hot car, don’t leave them in a cold car; pets, especially elderly or ill pets, should never be left in a cold unattended vehicle.

What if it’s just for a walk?

During an interview with 12 News, Dr. Scott Moore at the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital said that for short periods of time and walks, you do not need to put a coat or sweater on your dog unless they’re a short-hair breed such as a greyhound, American bulldog or boxer, or show signs of cold during walks.