FAA to award $9.39M to 23 West Virginia Airports in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $9.39 million to West Virginia airports to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A release from the DOT stated that a total of $9,398,777 in airport aid has been awarded to 23 airports across the state. This includes several airports in north central West Virginia, including North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg, Morgantown Municipal Airport and Upshur County Regional Airport.

Listed below are the locations of each airport that is being awarded funding along with the amount of funding they will each receive:

CityAirportAmount
BeckleyRaleigh County Memorial BKW $69,000
BluefieldMercer County BLF$69,000
BuckhannonUpshur County Regional$20,000
Charleston Yeager CRW$4,810,956
ClarksburgNorth Central West Virginia CKB$1,151,897
ElkinsElkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph F EKN$30,000
FairmontFairmont Municipal-Frankman Field 4G7$30,000
HuntingtonTri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field HTS$1,727,300
LewisburgGreenbrier Valley LWB$1,042,623
LoganLogan County 6L4 $30,000
MartinsburgEastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field MRB$30,000
MorgantownMorgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field MGW$69,000
Moundsville Marshall County MPG$30,000
Parkersburg Mid-Ohio Valley Regional PKB$69,000
Petersburg Grant County W99$20,000
Philippi Philippi/Barbour County Regional 79D$20,000
PinevilleKee Field I16$1,000
Point Pleasant Mason County 3I2$30,000
Ravenswood Jackson County I18 $20,000
Summersville Summersville SXL$20,000
Sutton Braxton County 48I$20,000
Wheeling Wheeling Ohio County HLG$69,000
WilliamsonAppalachian Regional EBD$20,000

The release also stated that this historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented an immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The release stated that this funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. 

