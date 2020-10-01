Fall fire season begins Thursday in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fall fire season began on Thursday in West Virginia, and the Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents of the requirements and restrictions that come along with the burning season.
A press release from the fire department stated that northern West Virginia counties have experienced unusually dry conditions over the last few months. As a result, residents are being urged to use caution when conducting outdoor burning.
The release stated that outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., unless a burning permit is issued by the West Virginia Forestry Department.
The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents of the following requirements and restrictions for fall fire season:
- Outdoor burning is only permitted during the evening and overnight hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- No burning is authorized during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Only naturally occurring vegetation and materials can be burned.
- A 10-foot safety area needs to be cleared to dirt level around the fire.
- Open fires must be 50-feet away from any structure.
- If your fire escapes, you are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, and any damage the fire may cause to others.
- Violation of burning laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000.
The release stated that special commercial burning permits may be obtained from the local West Virginia Forestry Office in Farmington.