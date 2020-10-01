Fall fire season begins Thursday in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fall fire season began on Thursday in West Virginia, and the Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents of the requirements and restrictions that come along with the burning season.

A press release from the fire department stated that northern West Virginia counties have experienced unusually dry conditions over the last few months. As a result, residents are being urged to use caution when conducting outdoor burning.

The release stated that outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., unless a burning permit is issued by the West Virginia Forestry Department.

The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents of the following requirements and restrictions for fall fire season:

Outdoor burning is only permitted during the evening and overnight hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

No burning is authorized during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only naturally occurring vegetation and materials can be burned.

A 10-foot safety area needs to be cleared to dirt level around the fire.

Open fires must be 50-feet away from any structure.

If your fire escapes, you are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, and any damage the fire may cause to others.

Violation of burning laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000.

The release stated that special commercial burning permits may be obtained from the local West Virginia Forestry Office in Farmington.