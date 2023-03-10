CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 100 law enforcement members and civilians in West Virginia participated in the 7th annual Fallen Heroes Honor Run Friday morning to honor the 244 law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty in the U.S. last year.

The run took place in Charleston at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse and State Capitol, in Clarksburg at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) campus and in 92 other districts nationwide.

“Both US Marshal Districts in West Virginia completed the Fallen Heroes Honor Run with great participation from our Federal, State, and local partners,” said acting Northern District U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The run is a true testament of respect to those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving as a law enforcement officer. We hope that by continuing to honor these officers, that they will never be forgotten.”

Deputy Thomas Baker

West Virginia lost one officer in the line of duty in 2022, Deputy Thomas Baker with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department. Baker was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on June 3.

The Honor Run also recognized law enforcement who saw the end of watch in 2022 or the beginning of 2023, including Deputy Travis Lawson from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Lieutenant Charles Smith from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Nathan Samples from the West Virginia State Police as well as K-9s Axel, Nero, Waeylin, Kayla and Ekko.