CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s electric grid operator is asking residents to conserve power, cautioning that high demand could necessitate short, rotating customer outages.

In a press release, FirstEnergy reiterated electric grid operator PJM Interconnection’s request for customers to conserve power through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

It offered the following tips for doing so:

If health permits, set thermostats at a lower temperature than usual.

Turn off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights – including holiday lights – that you do not need or are not using.

Postpone using major electric household appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Close curtains and blinds to retain warm air inside homes.

It said demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate Christmas.

“PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later,” the release said.