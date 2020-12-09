Family identifies man who died from plant explosion

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man who died due to an explosion at the Optima plant in Belle has been identified by his family.

The family of John Gillenwater issued the following statement:

“John was beloved by many in his community and his church. Tina and her children are surrounded by family and friends in this great time of need. What happened was a tragedy.

John was the sole bread winner for his family, and many are asking how they can help. First, the family covets your prayers. John Gillenwater was a true man of faith and the family believes in the power of prayer.

Second, a benefit account for the family has been established with City National Bank. We encourage those who would like to show support for Tina and the family during this time to donate by contacting any local branch referencing the benefit account for John Gillenwater.

At this time, the family is dealing with the shock of this tragedy and we ask that you respect their privacy. We will notify the media of any further comments that may come in the future.

Family of John Gillenwater