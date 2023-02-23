CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Family members of those who have died in the Southern Regional Jail are demanding answers and accountability.

The families of Alvis Shrewsbury and Quantez Burks were joined by members of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign as well as the National Poor People’s Campaign during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

They addressed deaths that have happened at the Southern Regional Jail. The speakers say 13 people have died while they were being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

“For years, the Southern Regional Jail system has been notoriously plagued by chronic understaffing and overcrowding, neglect and other harsh conditions,” Rev. William Barber II, President of the Repairers of the Breach, said in the virtual press conference.

A rally will be held at the West Virginia State Capitol on March 10 to bring more attention to the issue.