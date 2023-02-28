CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The IRS Tuesday reminded businesses that receive income from farming or fishing to file and pay their taxes on or before Wednesday, March 1.

Farmers and fishers who did not pay their estimated taxes for 2022 by Jan. 17 must file and pay those taxes by March 1. Taxpayers can use either their online IRS account or a direct payment using their bank accounts.

Farmers and fishers who paid their estimated taxes by Jan. 17 can still file by the regular April 18 tax deadline, though the IRS said in a press release this special rule usually applies when the income from farming or fishing is equal to or greater than 2/3 of the total gross income of the current or previous tax year.

The IRS also provided a list of useful links that farmers and fishers can use to help file their taxes in time for Wednesday’s deadline:

