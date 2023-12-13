MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order in a case against the NCAA, potentially paving the way for star WVU transfer Raequan Battle to play in basketball games this season.

Judge John P. Bailey, a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of West Virginia, granted the temporary restraining order Wednesday in a decision that could also provide immediate eligibility to more student-athletes who are multi-time transfers and wish to play immediately at a new school.

“I am granting and issuing a temporary restraining order for 14 days, enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the transfer eligibility rule, insofar as it requires the transferer to sit out for an academic year of residence, and the rule of restitution, NCAA bylaw 12-11-4-2, until a hearing on a preliminary injunction is heard Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m.,” Bailey said to The Associated Press.

The restraining order will take effect for a 14-day window, beginning immediately. During this period, the NCAA cannot enforce rules that restrict multi-time transfers. The association also cannot punish players or teams retroactively for actions taken during this period, according to the ruling.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement following the ruling:

“This order paves the way for student-athletes, like RaeQuan Battle, to play in the sport they love and continue improving themselves,” Morrisey said. “We are looking forward to proving definitively that the NCAA has violated the Sherman Act by failing to maintain a consistent and defensible transfer rule and by denying these student-athletes the chance to play.”

The judge has also set a date for the next hearing, which will take place Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. That date will mark the end of the temporary restraining order. A ruling on a separate lawsuit filed by Battle last week against the NCAA is also expected during that hearing.

Multiple lawsuits were filed against the NCAA last week in an effort to gain immediate eligibility for Battle, a basketball star who previously played at Washington and Montana State before transferring to WVU during the offseason. The NCAA denied Battle’s eligibility waiver as a multi-time transfer and subsequently denied his appeal.

In the court filings and through a recent video posted to social media, Battle explained that a coaching change at his previous school motivated his decision to transfer to WVU. He also claims that playing basketball is essential to his ability to maintain positive mental health.

WVU men’s basketball plays its next game Saturday at UMass and it is possible that Battle could make his Mountaineer debut in that game.

The men’s basketball team, which is led by interim head coach Josh Eilert, will also feature point guard Kerr Kriisa in Saturday’s game. Kriisa, a transfer from Arizona, is expected to make his regular-season debut for WVU after serving a nine-game suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this article