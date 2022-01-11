Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color

NEWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia-based business Fiesta Dinnerware has announced its newest color to kick-off 2022.

Peony is the newest color of Fiestaware and the 54th color since the company was introduced in 1936, Fiesta Tableware announced in a press release. But what exactly is peony? According to Fiesta, it’s a soft shade of blush that is “optimistic, pleasant and comforting.” Fiesta said in a release that it hopes adding peony to its offerings will allow the company to explore its “softer side”

Courtesy: Fiesta Tableware Company

It joins 12 other full-time signature Fiesta colors and will be available to consumers by June 1, 2022. The current colors include scarlet, poppy, daffodil, sunflower, lemongrass, meadow, turquoise, lapis, mulberry, slate, white and soon to be peony.

Can’t wait until June? Presales start May 15, and the new Fiesta color will be on display at a showroom in the Atlanta Market for one week in January.

Fiesta Dinnerware is made by The Fiesta Tableware Company, a Newell, West Virginia-based company located about 1 hour outside of Pittsburgh or Wheeling in Hancock County. For more information, click here.