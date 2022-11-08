HARTVILLE, Ohio (WBOY) — A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.

The company is known for its brightly colored tableware, which has been made in America since 1936.

The new location will be in Suite 101 at the Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market in Hartville, which is a suburb of Akron, Ohio.

According to a press release from the Fiesta Tableware Company, the location will hold its grand opening celebration from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The 8,500 square feet will include first quality, seconds quality and decorated seasonal sections.

Hartville is about 60 miles from Newell, West Virginia, where Fiesta is based.

While it may not be local, it is just outside of Akron, which is near Cleveland, so it will be on the way for many West Virginians who may be attending a concert or sports game, or who are traveling to buy a car.