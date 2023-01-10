CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia-based business The Fiesta Tableware Company has announced its new color for 2023.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, the new color is Jade, a “rich, earthy” shade that is “a calming, soothing backdrop to any tablescape,” according to Fiesta. It becomes the 55th color ever available by Fiestaware.

The Fiestaware 2023 color of the year: Jade (Fiesta Tableware)

(Fiesta Tableware)

The Jade collection made its debut at the Atlanta Market at AmericasMart on Jan. 10, but it will not be available for retail, in-store and online, until June 1, 2023. Those interested in buying after June 1 or ordering for presale after May 15 should expect to pay $56 for a three-piece place setting.

At any given time, Fiesta Dinnerware has 13-16 colors in its spectrum. For 2023, there are 14 full-time signature Fiesta colors, including Jade.

Last year’s new color, Peony, is still available in 2023, as well as the 2020 color, Butterscotch.