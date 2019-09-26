Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock premieres “Super Size Me” sequel at Rocket Boys Festival

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and West Virginia native, Morgan Spurlock is back in the Mountain State to discuss his latest project. After his hit documentary “Super Size Me,” 15 years ago, Spurlock is once again revealing some surprising and shocking truths about our food industry.

“Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken” follows Spurlock as he opens his own chicken restaurant, Holy Chicken, that provides its customers 100% honesty.

Spurlock said, “from the way the colors are, to how I’m manipulating you as a consumer to make you want what I’m selling, I tell you all that!”

The sequel also explores the industries false claims that fast food is now healthier and more natural.

“It’s what we like to call the ‘health halo’ and the health halo is actually a term in the industry which is what can I use to make you believe that the food you are eating is actually better for you than it is,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock will be premiering the new film tonight, September 26th, 2019 in Beckley at the Rocket Boys Festival.

“When you watch Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken, it will pull the curtain back, your eye will be opened and you’ll never look at that food the same way,” said Spurlock.

The premiere is happening at the Tamarack and is slated for 7 pm in the Smith Theatre.