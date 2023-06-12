CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced on Monday that it will issue a final, one-time benefit to eligible students as part of the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.

According to the WVDE and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, eligible students for the summer 2023 period will receive benefits under the following requirements.

The student must have attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program;

The Student must have been enrolled in that school as of May 15, 2023 for the 2022-2023 school year.

The student must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals through one of the following: Direct certification through an eligible public benefit (such as SNAP); or Approved household income application; or Attends a school that participates in the Community Eligibility Provision



The WVDE also announced changes to the eligibility of certain students and households for the 2023 year, which are listed below:

Households with children under the age of 6 that are not yet enrolled in school and reside in a household that receives SNAP are not eligible for the Summer 2023 benefit. This is in line with revised federal law and cannot be disputed.

The Summer PEBT benefit amount is $120/eligible child. This is a reduction from previous summer benefits. This amount is outlined in revised federal law and cannot be disputed.

New cardholders for the 2023 year have already been sent out and benefits are set to begin on Monday, June 12. For more information about the P-EBT program, click here.