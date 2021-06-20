First ‘Do it for Babydog’ lottery winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As part of West Virginia’s 158th birthday celebration at the state capitol on Sunday, the first vaccine lottery winners of the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes were announced.
Prizes for the vaccine lottery included:
- Cash prize of $1,000,000.00
- Brand new custom outfitted trucks
- Weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks
- Lifetime hunting licenses
- Lifetime fishing licenses
- Custom hunting rifles
- Custom hunting shotguns
- Scholarships to WV college/university
There were a number of winners from the first drawing from residents of north central West Virginia.
Prize Winners — June 20,2021
$1 Million Winner
Karen Foley, Mineral Wells
Truck Winners
Melissa Spivy, Vienna
Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg
College Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane
Elizabeth Ball, Nitro
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Geneva Blake, Washington
Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben
Sabrina Morrison, Huntington
Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg
Shirley Young, Bomont
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
James Browning Sr., Dry Branch
Sharon Cope, Frankford
Andrew Humphreys, Charleston
Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown
Cathy Osborne, Rainelle
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Charles Moats, Philippi
Heather Petry, Scott Depot
Bryan Price, Hurricane
Christy Reger, Nutter Fort
Justin Myers, Hurricane
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Xavier Alston, Fairmont
Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg
Deborah McNew, Princeton
David Shipman, Wheeling
Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Thomas Binns, Elkins
Gerald Boone, Prichard
Carol Burge, Moundsville
Brandon Cork, Wellsburg
Victoria Dennison, Davisville
Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville
Keith Ewing, Hico
Kevin Ford, Charleston
Bonnie Gibson, Princeton
Cathy Harless, Charleston
Edith Harrison, Parkersburg
Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville Kimberly Jackson, Princeton
Beverly Machir, Nitro
Travis Persinger, Fayetteville
Lana Plymale, Kenova
Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes
Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown
Jeff Sine, Falling Waters
Ronald Smith III, Huntington
Jason Thompson, Mount Hope
Caroline White, Fairmont
Lindsay White, Elkview
Jessica Workman, Crawley
Jaime Young, Wheeling
The drawing was the first of seven scheduled throughout the next few months. All who signed up for the sweepstakes, and did not win, will be pooled into the following drawing.
The next lottery drawing is scheduled for June 30th.
For lottery registration and other information, click here.