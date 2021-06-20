First ‘Do it for Babydog’ lottery winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As part of West Virginia’s 158th birthday celebration at the state capitol on Sunday, the first vaccine lottery winners of the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes were announced.

Babydog got dressed up for the occasion.

Prizes for the vaccine lottery included:

Cash prize of $1,000,000.00

Brand new custom outfitted trucks

Weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

Lifetime hunting licenses

Lifetime fishing licenses

Custom hunting rifles

Custom hunting shotguns

Scholarships to WV college/university

There were a number of winners from the first drawing from residents of north central West Virginia.

Prize Winners — June 20,2021

$1 Million Winner

Karen Foley, Mineral Wells

Truck Winners

Melissa Spivy, Vienna

Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg

College Scholarship Winners

Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane

Elizabeth Ball, Nitro

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Geneva Blake, Washington

Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben

Sabrina Morrison, Huntington

Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg

Shirley Young, Bomont

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

James Browning Sr., Dry Branch

Sharon Cope, Frankford

Andrew Humphreys, Charleston

Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown

Cathy Osborne, Rainelle

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Charles Moats, Philippi

Heather Petry, Scott Depot

Bryan Price, Hurricane

Christy Reger, Nutter Fort

Justin Myers, Hurricane

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Xavier Alston, Fairmont

Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg

Deborah McNew, Princeton

David Shipman, Wheeling

Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Thomas Binns, Elkins

Gerald Boone, Prichard

Carol Burge, Moundsville

Brandon Cork, Wellsburg

Victoria Dennison, Davisville

Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville

Keith Ewing, Hico

Kevin Ford, Charleston

Bonnie Gibson, Princeton

Cathy Harless, Charleston

Edith Harrison, Parkersburg

Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville Kimberly Jackson, Princeton

Beverly Machir, Nitro

Travis Persinger, Fayetteville

Lana Plymale, Kenova

Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes

Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown

Jeff Sine, Falling Waters

Ronald Smith III, Huntington

Jason Thompson, Mount Hope

Caroline White, Fairmont

Lindsay White, Elkview

Jessica Workman, Crawley

Jaime Young, Wheeling

The drawing was the first of seven scheduled throughout the next few months. All who signed up for the sweepstakes, and did not win, will be pooled into the following drawing.

The next lottery drawing is scheduled for June 30th.

For lottery registration and other information, click here.