First-ever College Bound Saturdays being held throughout the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Starting Saturday, West Virginia students from the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes can attend the first-ever College Bound Saturdays workshops being held throughout the state.

These workshops will help guide students through the process of finding state and federal financial aid as well as applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students will also be entered into a drawing to win a free computer when they apply for FAFSA at these events.

“West Virginia offers more than $100 million in state financial aid each year to help students and their families pay for college,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education. “Through our inaugural College Bound Saturday events, we want to help our state’s students learn more about how to access these funds and the programs that might be the best fit for them. The first phase is always filing the FAFSA, and we’ll be ready to help them complete that critical step – so they can stay on track for college in pursuit of their dreams.”

These workshops will be held in the following locations on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. :

Concord University (Athens, W.Va.)

James Monroe High School (Lindside, W.Va.)

Lincoln County High School (Hamlin, W.Va.)

Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.)

Mid-Ohio Valley Center (Point Pleasant, W.Va.)

Salem University (Salem, W.Va.)

Shepherd University (Shepherdstown, W.Va.)

Southern WV Community and Technical College (Mt. Gay, W.Va.)

Spring Mills High School (Martinsburg, W.Va.)

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (Beckley, W.Va.)

West Virginia Northern Community College (Wheeling, W.Va.)

West Virginia State University (Institute, W.Va.)

West Virginia University (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Registration for students can be found at www.cfwvconnect.com/college-bound-saturday.