First Lady Justice announces winners of “Thank A Veteran” student art contest

CHARLESTON, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice announced 20 winning entries in the First Lady’s Student Artist Series, “Thank A Veteran,” contest Tuesday.

The contest tasked third, fourth and fifth grade students from across West Virginia to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for the sacrifices made in service to the state and country.

A grand total of 2,785 card entries were received, coming from 54 schools in 24 counties from all corners of the state.

“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” First Lady Justice said. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”

Designers of the 20 winning entries will each receive a $25 Visa gift card for their efforts. Some of the winning entries were submitted from the following north-central county schools: