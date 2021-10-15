First Lady Justice invites students to enter Golden Horseshoe Sword design contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting West Virginia students to enter the Golden Horseshoe Sword Smithing Design Contest.

All high school students who are enrolled in a public, private, or home school in West Virginia are able to participate in this Student Artist Series.

For this contest, students should draw a design for the 2022 Golden Horseshoe Sword. The winning sword designed will be forged into the official sword that will be used at the Golden Horshoe knighting ceremony, an event that recognizes the top 8th grade West Virginia history students as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe.

The current West Virginia Golden Horseshoe sword is a replica of an 1840 model militia blade and is 85 to 128 years old.

The First Lady’s Student Artist Series is an art program that promotes the importance of the arts in schools throughout West Virginia; this will be the 10th installment.

Students can submit their artwork/design by emailing them to tbelliott@k12.wv.us or jcoble@k12.wv.us. To complete their submission, students must also submit their phone number, email address, school name, county, teacher’s name and teacher’s email address.

The deadline for design submissions is Nov. 12, 2021.

The top five finalists will be announced Jan. 12, 2022; the grand prize winner will be named May 12, 2022.

The First Lady Student Artist Series started in May 2018 and was designed to encourage West Virginia students to participate in and explore different forms and disciplines of art, including ‘rename’ your state and St. Patrick’s Day essay contests, a Halloween coloring contest, and Valentines and ‘thank a veteran‘ art contests. Each initiative is tailored to specific grade levels, so students of all ages get the opportunity to participate.