CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although Valentine’s Day is technically over, it’s not too late to give your pet a special little treat to show them you love them.

National Love Your Pet Day is actually coming up on Feb. 20. In honor of the week of love, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s wife, First Lady Cathy Justice, shared the treat that they gave their English Bulldog Babydog.

The “Babydog Valentine Strawberry Frozen Treats” are made with only two ingredients—Greek yogurt and strawberries—and are pet and human friendly so you can share them with your furry Valentine.

(Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

Ingredients

1 small container of Greek yogurt

4 medium side frozen strawberries

Directions

Pour yogurt into heart mold (or any mold) and freeze for an hour. Blend strawberries and pour on top of the frozen yogurt. Freeze treats for an hour. Give to a furry friend to enjoy.

There are treats for every holiday that you can give your pet, but there are also lots of foods that can be extremely harmful to your pet. Click here for pet friendly treats.