First winners of Do it for Babydog Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of more than 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes.
Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later Thursday.
Thursday’s drawing marks the first of six weeks of prize giveaways.
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners:
– Benjamin Baker, Spencer
– Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling
– Caleb Stewart, Flemington
– [To be announced]
– [To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner:
– [To be announced]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner:
– [To be announced]
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner:
– Sheila Parks, Williamstown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners:
– Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
– Beth Layton, Charleston
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners:
– Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
– Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
– James Sturgill, Fort Gay
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners:
– Angela Friend, Exchange
– Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
– Kaylee Welch, Flemington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners:
– Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
– Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
– Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
– Clinton Kirk, Alderson
– Meghan Perkins, Hurricane
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners:
– Angela Colbird, Herndon
– Emily Harper, South Charleston
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners:
– Tina Elliott, Follansbee
– James Whitmore, Oak Hill