FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison have begun construction on two projects that will improve the wastewater treatment process at the company’s regulated power plants in West Virginia. The project is part of their commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of operations.

In addition to supporting clean drinking water, agriculture and recreation in local communities, Mon Power and Potomac Edison will also comply with the updated effluent limitation requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County and Harrison Power Station in Haywood, Harrison County.

Currently, the plants use water from nearby streams too dispose of coal ash and to wash the bottom of the plants’ furnaces. When the projects are complete, ash will be ground into smaller pieces and dropped on conveyor belts. To ensure that aquatic ecosystems are protected, the new process will create less wastewater.

“Moving the ash in a mechanical manner will reduce the amount of water that touches

ash and then therefore needs to be processed at each plant,” said Adam Hoalcraft, a consulting

engineer at Harrison Power Station. “The project aligns with FirstEnergy’s mission to protect and preserve the natural environment and to promote a sustainable future for the customers

and communities we serve.”

Coal ash will be transported to a new three-sided concrete structure on the grounds of each plant using conveyor belts. By the end of 2025, the companies plan to finish their projects, which will involve loading the dry ash into trucks and transporting it to their existing licensed disposal site nearby.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved the projects in 2022 as part of a $142 million, multi-year environmental compliance program. When the first project is completed next year, a customer surcharge will be instituted to cover the cost of the improvements.

Fort Martin and Harrison, which produce 3,080 megawatts of power together, will continue to operate until their anticipated retirement dates of 2035 and 2040, respectively.