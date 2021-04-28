Fisherman catches West Virginia state record drum

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia angler caught a state record freshwater drum on April 24 in Mason County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reported on Wednesday.
John Gibson of Poca, caught a 27.88-pound, 35.59-inch freshwater drum on the Kanawha River, breaking the previous record for weight (27 pounds) held by Charles Mickel Lott since 1989.
Bill Dawkins maintains the record for length with a 37-inch freshwater drum caught in the Little Kanawha River in 1954.
Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records on the WVDNR’s website. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included on the site.