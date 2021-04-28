Fisherman catches West Virginia state record drum

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia angler caught a state record freshwater drum on April 24 in Mason County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reported on Wednesday.

John Gibson of Poca, caught a 27.88-pound, 35.59-inch freshwater drum on the Kanawha River, breaking the previous record for weight (27 pounds) held by Charles Mickel Lott since 1989.

John Gibson holding his record freshwater drum catch

Bill Dawkins maintains the record for length with a 37-inch freshwater drum caught in the Little Kanawha River in 1954.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records on the WVDNR’s website. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included on the site.