CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY/AP) — All United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities will be displayed at half-staff over the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed Friday.

The flag order went into effect immediately after the proclamation Friday morning and will last through sunset on the day of interment.

Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country. Gov. Jim Justice

The UK will go through a series of ceremonial and constitutional steps to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and herald the reign of King Charles III.

A date has not yet been set for the Queen’s funeral, but first, her body must be moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London, where she will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall so that the public can pay their respects. A state funeral will be held after at the Westminster Abbey, and leaders and dignitaries from around the world will attend.