CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — President Joe Biden and, in turn, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice have issued proclamations that flags on public and state land and facilities be flown at half staff to honor those who died in the mass shooting in Maine on Oct. 25.

The order goes into effect immediately and continues until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30, according to a press release from Gov. Justice.

Biden’s proclamation says that the flag order is “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

The shooting happened at a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine; 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded, officials say. As of Thursday afternoon, the shooter was still at large.

A press conference by Maine officials about the shooting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be watched live here.