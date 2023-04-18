FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered U.S. and state flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County to be at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen West Virginia forester, Cody Mullens.

Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, was battling a forest fire in Fayette County on Thursday when he was killed after a tree fell on him.

“All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him,” the proclamation said.

On Saturday, the community came together to bring Cody home one last time. Several first responders joined in the procession from Charleston to Summersville. The outpouring of support did not go unnoticed by his family and friends, mourning the loss of someone who meant so much to them.

On Friday, the man accused of setting the forest fire that killed Mullens was arrested and charged with four counts of wildland arson and one count of murder, both felonies.