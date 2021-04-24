Food giveaway honors memory of woman known for her love for people

PEACH CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – A woman, beloved for her contributions to the community, was struck and killed by a vehicle this week. This incident happened on the same morning she was set to provide food to the hungry in her community.

The food that was going to be distributed that day was handed out Friday by another area charity in honor of her.

Priscella Cline-Smith was the executive director of Miracle Island Unlimited, a non-profit that feeds those in need.

“What they are doing here in honor of that woman, it is real nice,” said Wayne Spurlock, who was in line Friday.

The Hungry Lambs Food Initiative stepped in to make sure the food got to the people who needed it. They didn’t have room for storage so a local grocery store loaned them a refrigerated trailer while they got this event organized.

“She did so much for her community and not just her own community but for the whole surrounding counties and everywhere. She fed thousands of families every month,” said Chad Akers, Director of the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative.

Her kind nature and love for the people she helped feed every month is making her loss that much more difficult.

“She treated all of us the same. She greeted us with love and smiles and prayer,” said Delores Butcher, who helped Smith with food distribution efforts when she could.

The accident that killed Smith is still under investigation.