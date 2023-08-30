CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Oh no! Summer is almost over and you still haven’t planned your vacation? Look no further—Forbes says West Virginians can plan a great last-minute adventure trip close to home.

West Virginia’s only national park, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, is one of the six destinations that Forbes listed. Home to the oldest river is North America, the park has more than 70,000 acres of land. Forbes included the fact that the park is open all year and 24 hours a day as a reason to add it to your list.

New River Gorge is also great if you’re looking for a vacation on a budget. A spending analysis from 2022 says that on average, park visitors spend less than $50 per visit.

For those really wanting to dip into the wilderness adventure, New River Gorge also has eight primitive campgrounds that are completely free, although they do fill up quickly. Forbes also recommends visiting the Canyon Rim and Sandstone visitor centers to get adventure ideas from park rangers. Some of Forbes’ recommendations are rock climbing, biking, whitewater rafting, hiking and fishing.

Other places that made Forbes’ list were Montana, California, Colorado, Michigan and New Mexico.