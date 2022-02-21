LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Classic 70s rock will have a home at the West Virginia State Fair this year. Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia announced on Monday that rock legends Foreigner will be part of the 2022 Concert Series.

“The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is on its way and we are extremely happy to add Foreigner to this year’s grandstand lineup,” said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. “If you haven’t seen them in concert yet, you need to this August!”

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including “I Want To Know What Love Is”, FOREIGNER is one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

The band’s performance will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m., according to the release from the State Fair.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. If you want to purchase your tickets, early, they will only be available using this link or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring, according to the release.

The State Fair of West Virginia will be from August 11 to 22, 2022. Other artist in the concert series include Cody Johnson, who will perform on Aug. 11.