Former Charleston Boy Scout Leader sentenced for Child Solicitation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kevin Michael Rogier, a former Assistant Boy Scout Leader in Charleston, West Virginia, was sentenced to 4-20 years in prison for four counts of soliciting a minor via computer on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Rogier must also register as a sex offender for life.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint on May 24, 2016, from the Buckskin Council for the Boy Scouts about Rogier. The Sheriff’s Department learned upon investigation that Rogier was using social media sites to contact minors to solicit, entice, seduce, lure, try and receive pictures and videos of sexually explicit conduct, and send pictures and videos of sexually explicit content.

Rogier admitted to the Sheriff’s Department that he sent sexual photographs and requested sexual photographs from the victims. At least three of the victims were members of Rogier’s Boy Scout Troop.