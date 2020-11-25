Former Jackson Co. Sheriff candidate charged with DUI and impersonating a law enforcement officer

Christopher Braley, charged with several charges including impersonating a police officer. Photo Courtesy: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former candidate for Jackson County Sheriff is facing multiple charges from an incident Tuesday, November 24th, including impersonating a police officer.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Christopher Noel Braley was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated near the Fairplain area of Jackson County.

During the incident , which involved children, Braley got into an argument with the children’s parents and identified himself as a “law enforcement officer” Jackson County Deputies responded to a 911 call and “encountered a very inebriated Christopher Noel Braley,” according to a statement on the office’s Facebook page.

Braley is charged with DUI, Impersonating a Police Officer, Battery on a Police Officer and more charges may be added at a later date.

The incident is similar to one in June, 2019 when Braley was charged with misdemeanor assault after getting in an argument with a client of his roofing businesses.

At the time he identified himself as a former Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Braley was running as a candidate for Jackson County Sheriff when the 2019 incident happened.