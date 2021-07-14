Former Marshall football star, Jaquan Yulee, dies in Virginia car crash

SUFFOLK, VA (WAVY/WOWK) — Jaquan Yulee was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Leafwood Road in Suffolk, VA.

Suffolk officials said police and fire-rescue units responded around 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road. Units arrived to find a passenger vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.

Yulee, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant officials said. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

You’ll remember him from 2019, in the beginning of his Junior season, the bruising linebacker made his first career start in the season opening win against VMI. He left the VMI game with a serious injury as he broke his neck and did not play again in 2019. Before departing the VMI game, made six tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and had a pass deflection.

He just recently had been medically cleared to play but due to Marshall declaring him medically ineligible, he decided to leave the university and move on in his college playing career. He was yet to make a decision but he had narrowed it down to 3 HBCUs. Virginia State University, Central State University and Virginia Union University were all on his list.

He posted this on Twitter at 10:39am Tuesday morning:

It's not about how big the school is or who went to the school before you no matter if it's D1 , D2 or D3 when you sign that letter to attend that University it's either you gone eat or you gone starve just know if you a dawg them scouts coming to get you no matter where you at! — Yuleeeeeeeeee………. (@JaquanYulee2) July 13, 2021

The Marshall football community and beyond have been reacting through the night.

A sad day for all who knew Jaquan Yulee. He is one of the toughest and most resilient football players I’ve ever been around. But more, he was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PUGacT9kSB — John Doc Holliday (@DocHollidayFB) July 14, 2021

Im shook right now after hearing news that former Marshall Player Jaquan Yulee passed away this evening in a car accident! He was just cleared by doctors to play football again after suffering a broken spine 2 years ago! Life is so precious. pic.twitter.com/1MgxKOGL8M — Joshua Murdock 📷 (@MurdockPhotosWx) July 14, 2021

Wow Former Marshall Player Jaquan Yulee passed away this evening in a car accident! He was just cleared by doctors to play football again after suffering a broken spine 2 years ago! Life is so precious

🙏 4 the Family. pic.twitter.com/Pv7iuf56mh — Empress/Msknowyourworth 🇹🇹 (@Empresscolleen1) July 14, 2021

Had a chance to get to know Indian River/Marshall LB Jaquan Yulee a little once he got cleared to come back to football and talked about his future.



Great player, even better young man. He embodied perseverance coming back from that spinal cord injury #ripyulee — ⭐Reese Becker ⭐ (@ReeseBecker) July 14, 2021

(2/2) Just 3 days ago he was cleared to return to football after a 2 year hiatus from his injury. He was down to 3 schools & was set to decide next week where he would play again. No more worries now, as he’s in his forever home💚🤍 RIP young man pic.twitter.com/2JFmqX5JcJ — WVU Recruit Fan Page (@FanRecruitWVU) July 14, 2021