Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Former teacher and former Miss Kentucky pleads guilty in case involving nude photos

West Virginia

by: Nicky Walters

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

It has been just over a year since Bearse was charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. Authorities said Bearse sent pictures to a former student on the social media app Snapchat. Bearse cried in court as she pleaded guilty to one county of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

She said at least one of the photos she sent to the 15-year-old minor was intended for her husband.

Bearse faces the possibility of a minimum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years probation. Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is set for January 17 at 10 a.m. Bearse will remain out on bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories