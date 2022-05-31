CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Kanawha County teacher accused of abusing a special needs student at Holz Elementary has agreed to plead guilty to 10 counts of battery on Tuesday.

These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student on the shoulder, driving a student’s head into a desk, and jerking a chair out from under a student.

All 10 counts are misdemeanors, and each could count could come with up to one year in jail.

Boggs’ sentencing will take place on Aug. 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Nancy Boggs, 67, of Charleston, was arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September of 2021. In mid-November 2021, the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse.

Boggs was charged with 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of a Noncommunicative Child, police say.

Boggs was released on bond on November 23, and she was restricted to home confinement pending her trial. In March 2022, her trial was continued to June 27 so that Boggs could have a medical evaluation.