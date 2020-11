CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely died on Sunday, following his recent diagnosis of liver cancer.

Officials with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia stated that Neely died at his Charleston home, surrounded by his wife, sons and closest friends. Neely was 79.

Neely served the on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from 1973-1995.

At this time, there are no funeral arrangement announced for Neely.