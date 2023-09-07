CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOWK) — A former West Virginia Delegate and State Senator died in a house fire at her home in South Carolina Wednesday morning.

According to WOWK’s sister station in South Carolina, WSPA, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Lisa Denise Smith. The Putnam County Republican Legislator confirmed to Nexstar’s WOWK that Smith is a former lawmaker in West Virginia.

The Goucher White Plains Fire Department in South Carolina said the fire broke out in the 100 block of Erika Lane near Gaffney. Another man was flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, and another man made it out of the house, according to WSPA.

Smith had served two terms in the House of Delegates and, in 2002, scored on the state’s biggest political upsets when she defeated long-time Democratic Senator Oshel Craigo.

Smith resigned from the West Virginia Senate in 2004 due to health reasons.