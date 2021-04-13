Former Woodrow Wilson student-athlete dies in car crash

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Beckley community is mourning the loss of a former high school football player, who died in a car crash late Monday night.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Harper Road at 10:50 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 for a car accident. Only one vehicle was involved.

Beckley Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Aiden Shehan, died from the crash. Shehan, a 2020 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, played both football and baseball for the Flying Eagles.

On Beckley Football’s Facebook page, the team asked the community to keep Shehan’s family, especially his mother and brother, in their prayers.

“Our hearts are devastated as we learn of the loss of one of our own,” the post read. “A Flying Eagle taken way too soon… Fly high buddy, we love you.”

Investigators did not release any further details, including the cause of the crash, at this time.