Former WV teacher and former Miss Kentucky sentenced in obscene material case

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

Former Miss Kentucky and Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher Ramsey Bearse pleads guilty to four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. December 17, 2019 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse has received a two-year sentence for charges of sending obscene material to a minor. She must report to the South Central Regional Jail on or before 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bearse entered a guilty plea in December, 2019 in Kanawha County Circuit Court to four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. She was originally arrested in December 2018.

Bearse was originally scheduled for sentencing January 17, 2020, however, Judge Duke Bloom postponed the sentencing saying after going over evidence in the case, he believed she qualified for a psychologic evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories